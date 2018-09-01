The 45th Annual Tater Town Special in Gleason continues today with a full day of events.

The Tater Town Special Antique Tractor Show begins at 9:00 on the front lawn of Gleason School. Tractors that will take part in the Grand Parade will line up at 9:30, then park on the school lawn for show.

The Grand Parade with Grand Marshall Doris Owen begins at 10:00 with the Junior Parade held just prior to the Grand Parade.

Art and crafts, and other vendors will be set up at the Gazelle Grounds and live music with local group Avonlea begins at 11:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...