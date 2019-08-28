The 46th annual Tater Town Special continues tonight with youth bingo and a devotional.

Tonight’s event begins at 7:15 at the Gazelle Grounds and is for ages four to 17.

The devotion is being led by Preston Frazier and will be followed by youth bingo. You must attend the devotional to play bingo tonight.

Tomorrow night is adult bingo and the cake auction at 7:00 also at the Gazelle Grounds.

Tomorrow night’s bingo is for ages 18 and up with the cake auction taking place during intermission.

The Tater Town Special in Gleason runs through Saturday night with a community worship service Sunday morning.