The annual Tater Town Special is next week in Gleason.

The six-day event kicks off Tuesday night with an 80’s-themed Block Party in downtown Gleason. There’ll be food trucks, sidewalk art, corn hole, jumpy-houses, and train rides, plus an 80’s costume contest.

Wednesday night at 7:00, there’s youth bingo and devotional for ages 5-17.

Adult bingo is Thursday night at 7:00 for ages 18 and up.

Friday night is the Sweet Potato Bake-Off followed by the Community Barbecue, featuring entertainment by the group Flashback and fireworks.

Saturday is the 5k run, and the grand parade with this year’s Grand Marshall Doris Deck Owen.

Following the parade will be the Gazelle Grounds Festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, petting zoo, fire engine rides, and entertainment by Avonlea.

A Community Church Service will be Sunday at Gleason First United Methodist Church.

