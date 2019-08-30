Gleason’s Tater Town Special continues tonight with a barbecue and live music.

The Community BBQ and Sweet Potato Cook-Off will take place at the Gazelle Grounds. Plates are $7. Live music will be provided by Flashback. Gates open at 5:30.

On Saturday morning, The JC Carey Memorial 5K begins at 7:00 with registration at 6:30 in front of the school. The Tater Town Special Parade is at 10:00 with registration at 9:00 at the old American Legion parking lot.

This year’s Grand Marshall is James Belew.

The Gleason Police Department will also have a K9 demonstration at noon with Sergeant Jacob Howington and K9 Maverick.

Food trucks and vendors will be set up at Gazelle Grounds after the parade.

This is the 46th annual Tater Town Special festival in Gleason.