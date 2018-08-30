The Tater Town Special in Gleason tonight features bingo and cakes.

The Gleason Gazelles and Woodmen of the World are sponsoring free bingo tonight for adults 18 and over.

Prizes will be awarded and there will also be a cake auction during an intermission.

The bingo and cake auction will take place tonight at the Gazelle Grounds in Gleason.

Tomorrow night is the Tater Town Special Barbecue Cook-Off and the Tater Town Sweet Potato Bake-Off.

The Tater Town Special continues through Sunday, with events each night, and activities all day Saturday.

