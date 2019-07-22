Parents and students can save money on back-to-school items this week, during the “Tax Free Weekend” in Tennessee.

From Friday thru Sunday, shoppers can purchase certain clothing, school supplies and computers without paying sales tax.

During the three day event, clothing and school supplies under $100, and computers under $1,500 are exempt from taxes.

Tax free clothing items include shoes, shirts and pants, along with socks and undergarments, while supplies include backpacks, notebooks and lunch boxes.

As far as computers, tax free status includes laptops, desktops and tablets.