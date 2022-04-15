Tax relief for Tennessee, Kentucky tornado, storm victims

Victims of the December 10th storms and tornadoes have until May 16th to file their taxes and make tax payments.

Local counties included in the tax relief are Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley in Northwest Tennessee and Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, and Marshall in Western Kentucky.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.