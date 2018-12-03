Jury selection and possible opening statements are set to begin tomorrow in the trial of a Martin man charged with shooting and killing a man confined to a wheelchair and stealing a bag of coins.

27-year-old Khalil Mustaffa Taylor is charged with First Degree Murder in the 2017 shooting death of 51-year-old Charles C. Graves.

On April 18th last year, a home health worker found Mr. Graves dead from a gunshot wound.

Taylor was arrested in June, and according to court documents, admitted the murder to law officials. Taylor is also accused of stealing a bag of change from Mr. Graves.

Taylor was transferred from a Nashville facility to the Weakley County Jail last week.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...