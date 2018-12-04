The murder trial of a Martin man charged with killing a man confined to a wheelchair was settled Monday in Weakley County Circuit Court.
27-year-old Khalil Mustaffa Taylor pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to Especially Aggravated Robbery and Second Degree Murder in the 2017 shooting death of 51-year-old Charles C. Graves.
On April 18th last year, a home health worker found Mr. Graves dead from a gunshot wound.
Taylor was arrested in June, and according to court documents, admitted the murder to law officials. Taylor was also accused of stealing a bag of change from Mr. Graves.
Circuit Judge Jeff Parham sentenced Taylor to 25 years on the Aggravated Robbery charge and 40 years on the Second Degree Murder charge.