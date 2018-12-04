The murder trial of a Martin man charged with killing a man confined to a wheelchair was settled Monday in Weakley County Circuit Court.

27-year-old Khalil Mustaffa Taylor pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to Especially Aggravated Robbery and Second Degree Murder in the 2017 shooting death of 51-year-old Charles C. Graves.

On April 18th last year, a home health worker found Mr. Graves dead from a gunshot wound.

Taylor was arrested in June, and according to court documents, admitted the murder to law officials. Taylor was also accused of stealing a bag of change from Mr. Graves.

Circuit Judge Jeff Parham sentenced Taylor to 25 years on the Aggravated Robbery charge and 40 years on the Second Degree Murder charge.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...