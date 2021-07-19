TBI 2020 Crime Report for Weakley County and municipalities

The TBI released its annual “Crime in Tennessee” report Monday, showing a decrease in more serious cases.

The report showed the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department investigated 335 offenses and made 831 total arrests, including 818 adults and 13 juveniles.

Also in the TBI report, the Dresden Police Department investigated 163 offenses with 128 arrests; the Gleason Police Department reported 94 offenses and 78 arrests; the Greenfield Police Department investigated 101 offenses with 75 arrests; the Martin Police Department reported 592 offenses and 289 arrests; the McKenzie Police Department investigated 281 offenses with 232 arrests; and the Sharon Police Department reports 22 offenses and 13 arrests in 2020.

In the state report, TBI Director David Rausch noted that the state’s 2020 crime data was undeniably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as workplaces, schools, and other community venues were closed.