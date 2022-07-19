TBI 2021 Crime Report for Weakley County and municipalities

The TBI’s latest “Crime in Tennessee” report shows a decrease in more serious crimes for a second straight year.

The report shows A total of 502,706 serious offenses were reported last year, decreasing 1.38 percent from 2020.

The report showed the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department investigated 287 offenses and made 795 total arrests, including 779 adults and 16 juveniles.

Also in the TBI report, the Dresden Police Department investigated 131 offenses with 111 arrests; the Gleason Police Department reported 110 offenses and 76 arrests; the Greenfield Police Department investigated 83 offenses with 55 arrests; the Martin Police Department reported 422 offenses and 236 arrests; the McKenzie Police Department investigated 256 offenses with 219 arrests; and the Sharon Police Department reports 60 offenses and 25 arrests in 2021.