The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s “Top 10 Most Wanted List”.

19 year old Sean Tyler Caldwell, of Nashville, is wanted by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

Caldwell is also wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism.

Caldwell is a 19-year-old black male with brown hair and hazel eyes, and a tattoo of “Glock” on his throat.

He is 6’0” tall, weighs 210 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...