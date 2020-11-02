The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested one of two local men on their active Most Wanted list.

TBI reports said 28 year old Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. was taken into custody on Sunday in Paris.

Dodd was wanted by the Paris Police Department for attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and probation violations.

He was added to the Most Wanted list last Thursday.

TBI reports say 39 year old Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. is still wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department and U.S Marshall’s Service.

Claybrook is wanted for attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a handgun.

Claybrook is a black male 5’10” tall weighing 200 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.