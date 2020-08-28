Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a 17-year-old, who committed criminal actions that led to an officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

Reports said officers from the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest a fugitive murder suspect, after finding a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be connected to him.

When officers tried to surround the vehicle at a gas station in the 2400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, the 17 year old driver reportedly tried to flee by backing up and ramming nearby vehicles several times, including those belonging to officers.

Reports said a U.S. Marshal fired his weapon at the vehicle, striking the teenager in the arm.

The boy then ran from the vehicle, with officers making an arrest.

Reports said the teenager was not the fugitive murder suspect, but was in a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.

After his release from the hospital, he was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of Theft, and one count of Vandalism.

He was placed in the juvenile detention center in Shelby County.