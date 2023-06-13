June 13, 2023
TBI, Benton Co. authorities seeking man wanted for murder

Robert Paschal Fletcher

The TBI and Benton County authorities are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Forty-year-old Robert Paschal Fletcher is wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Homicide.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fletcher is a white male, five-feet-seven and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo that says “Outlaw” on the inside of his left forearm.

A reward of up to $2,500 dollars is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

