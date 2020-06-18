The TBI has charged an Obion County man with arson and insurance fraud in connection with a house fire Monday in South Fulton.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says agents responded Monday to the 6700 block of West State Line where the South Fulton, Union City, Rives, and Fulton Fire Departments had earlier responded and extinguished the flames.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and that the homeowner, 55-year-old Tony Dillahunt, was the individual responsible.

Dillahunt was arrested Thursday and booked into the Obion County Jail on one count of Arson and one count of False or Fraudulent Insurance Claims as well as additional charges by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond will be set at his first court appearance.