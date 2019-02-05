The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking public help in the death of two people, who were found Saturday morning in a burned out vehicle in Dyer County.

TBI reports said special agents and authorities from Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department responded in the early morning hours to a report of a burning vehicle in an area off of Great River Road in Dyersburg.

At the scene, they discovered two bodies in a burned out 2018 or 2019 silver Ford Edge.

The TBI release said the two bodies are believed to be a black male in his 20’s and a white female in her 30’s.

Reports said the vehicle was a rental from Campbellsville, Kentucky, and the victims are likely from that area.

The investigation also indicates the victims traveled through the Nashville area before arriving in west Tennessee.

Investigators say efforts to positively identify the man and woman, along with the cause of their deaths, remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the TBI or their nearest law enforcement agency.