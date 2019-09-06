TBI and Crockett County authorities are searching for man wanted in connection with the death of an Alamo woman.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 52-year-old Leslie Earl Carter is wanted for First-Degree Murder in the death a female whose body was found Thursday afternoon at a residence on North Bells Street in Alamo.

Carter is believed to be driving the victim’s 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Tennessee tag 487PWZ.

McAlister says Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Carter or the vehicle he’s suspected of driving, contact the TBI or your local law enforcement agency.