Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has been appointed to a Presidential Commission.

During a ceremony in Washington on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr appointed Director Rausch to the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

In October, President Trump signed an Executive Order, which authorized the Attorney Genereal to establish a Commission to explore issues affecting law enforcement that impact the ability to reduce crime.

Director Rausch said he was humbled and honored to serve the President and United States, adding that “policing is a noble profession”, one he had devoted his life to.

The Commissions goals include addressing challenges such as mental illness and substance abuse, along with the refusal of state and local prosecutors to enforce laws and crimes, and the recruitment, hiring and training of officers in rural communities.

The established Commission will hold hearings, panel presntations, field visits and public meetings as part of their duties.