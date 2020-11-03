A fugitive on TBI’s Most Wanted list is in custody after surrendering to authorities in Jackson Monday night following a shooting that injured an officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 39-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. surrendered without incident after barricading himself in a house in the 200 block of Morning Side Drive.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force had located Claybrook, who was wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg, and as officers were approaching the home, when Agent Joe Frye was ambushed and shot by Claybrook.

Frye was treated and released from a Jackson area hospital.

According to Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer, Frye is a TDOC Apprehension and Enforcement Unit Agent who works with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force.

Claybrook was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list in August. He was being sought by the Dyersburg Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and TBI.

McAlister says the investigation is active and ongoing.