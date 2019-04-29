Officials say the seven people killed in two homes in rural Tennessee included the parents of the suspect and other relatives.

25-year-old Michael Cummins was arrested Saturday about a mile away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes.

TBI Director David Rausch called the scenes “horrific” and “gruesome.”

Monday, the TBI identified those killed as David Carl Cummins and Clara Jane Cummins, the suspect’s parents; Charles Edward Hosale, his uncle; Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, whose relationship to him isn’t clear; Rachel’s 12-year-old daughter, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee; and Rachel’s mother, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols. Another victim found, Shirley B. Fehrle, was found in a separate home and has no known relationship to Cummins.

An eighth victim, another relative, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

(AP)