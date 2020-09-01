The TBI has a new four-legged tool in the fight against crime across Tennessee.

In a virtual news conference Tuesday, TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister introduced Zeus, a two-year-old, yellow Labrador Retriever with the special capability to sniff out electronic storage devices.

McAlister tells Thunderbolt Radio News about K9’s role with the TBI.

McAlister says while the public was just introduced to Zeus Tuesday, the agency has already utilized him in the field.

Zeus was raised by Paws with a Cause and on his way to be an assistant dog for people with disabilities or PTSD. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, demand for assistant dogs decreased and Zeus was put on a new career path as an ESD K-9.

When not utilizing his ESD capabilities, Zeus will serve as a comfort companion to both law enforcement officers and the public, such as child victims.

Zeus and his partner, Special Agent Derek Miller, are based out of the TBI’s field office in Jackson.