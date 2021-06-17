TBI investigating Crockett County inmate suicide

The TBI is investigating the suicide of a Crockett County Jail inmate.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says during an hourly routine cell inspection Thursday, a corrections officer found 25-year-old Jacob Tyler Gammons dead from an apparent suicide.

Klyce says, following procedure, he notified District Attorney General Frederick Agee and the TBI was requested to conduct a death investigation.

Gammons’ body was taken to the Shelby County Forensic Center for autopsy.