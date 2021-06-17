June 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. TBI investigating Crockett…

TBI investigating Crockett County inmate suicide

TBI investigating Crockett County inmate suicide

The TBI is investigating the suicide of a Crockett County Jail inmate.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says during an hourly routine cell inspection Thursday, a corrections officer found 25-year-old Jacob Tyler Gammons dead from an apparent suicide.

Klyce says, following procedure, he notified District Attorney General Frederick Agee and the TBI was requested to conduct a death investigation.

Gammons’ body was taken to the Shelby County Forensic Center for autopsy.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology