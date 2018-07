The TBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Carroll County.

According to Sheriff Andy Dickson, a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the shooting between 7:30 and 8:00 this morning on Rex Lane in Yuma.

Dickson says one man is dead as a result of the shooting.

According to Sheriff Dickson, the two neighbors had been in an ongoing property dispute for years.

The TBI is now investigating and the alleged shooter is in custody.

