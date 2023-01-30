TBI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Dyersburg.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Beaver Road in Dyersburg to serve a warrant relating to an incident that happened earlier in the day in Dyer County.

Deputies made contact with 50-year-old Terry Noel, of Dyersburg, as he sat in a pickup truck, where they tried for more than an hour to talk him into getting out.

McAlister says for reasons still under investigation, the encounter escalated and the deputy and Noel exchanged gunfire, resulting in Noel being shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.