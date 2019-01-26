The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyersburg Friday night.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says the incident happened at 8:15 Friday night when Dyer County Sheriff’s deputies and THP troopers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint on Honeysuckle Cove.

Niland says after a gunshot was heard inside the home, a deputy approached the glass door to the home, when a man appeared holding both a long gun and a pistol. When the man pointed the pistol at the deputy, the officer fired at the subject, striking him. The man died at the scene.

None of the law enforcement officers were injured during the incident and the name of the deceased man is being withheld until relatives have been notified.

Niland says the investigation is active and ongoing.