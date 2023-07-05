TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson County

The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Henderson County.

TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting involving deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 4:15, as two deputies were trying to serve a warrant at a home in the 100 block of Ables Lane in Lexington when an interaction escalated and the subject assaulted one of the deputies with a knife.

Both deputies fired their weapons, hitting the man who pronounced dead at the scene.

McAlister says the man has been identified as 43-year-old Frankie J. Cope, of Lexington.

The injured deputy was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.