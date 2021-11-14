TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Jackson.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says security members at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital encountered a combative individual inside the entrance of the Emergency Room and a Jackson Police officer, who was in the ER, responded to assist.

According to preliminary information, a physical altercation ensued resulting in the officer shooting the man, identified as 42-year-old Marcus Mann, of Brownsville. Despite life-saving measures by officers and medical personnel, Mann succumbed to his injuries.

McAlister says TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.