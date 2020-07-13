TBI arson investigators are investigating last week’s fire at a storage building on Travis Road in Martin.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, the fire was reported just after 7:30 Friday morning at a mini-storage facility owned by O.K. Smith, Jr. of Martin.

The building was already engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived, where they found the heaviest fire coming from Unit #10 which had a burning washing machine just inside the doorway.

Chief Summers says TBI arson investigators were notified for suspicion of arson with the Martin Police Department assisting.

The investigation is ongoing.