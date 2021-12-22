TBI investigating Tiptonville murder

Thunderbolt Radio News has learned the TBI is investigating a homicide in Tiptonville which claimed the life of a prominent businessman and critically injured his wife.

Sources say 57-year-old Jerry Wade Yates was shot and killed and his wife, Michelle Yates, was critically injured and taken to The MED for treatment.

The shooting happened at the family home on Cherry Street in Tiptonville. Mr. Yates’ pickup truck was stolen, but later found near the river in Lake County.

Mr. Yates was a partner in the family business Yates Tile and Concrete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI.