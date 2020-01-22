The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a four-month-old male believed to have been taken Wednesday morning.

Lebanon police said 29 year old Erika Barksdale, who is the non-custodial mother, is believed to have taken Raymond Lyons Jr.

Police do not have information on their direction of travel or a vehicle description.

Raymond has black hair and brown eyes, and is 18 inches tall weighing 17 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

Barksdale is 5’5″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault by Lebanon Police in relation to the incident.

Anyone with any information about the abduction is urged to call their nearest police agency.