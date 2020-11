The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a Cheatham County child.

Nine year old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen at his residence in Ashland City on Sunday.

He is a white male who is four-feet-tall weight about 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve t-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

Anyone who may see Jordan Allen Gorman is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office or their nearest law enforcement agency.