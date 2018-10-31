The TBI and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl.

WBBJ reports deputies responded Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 to a call about an unresponsive child at a home on Cane Creek Road.

The child was pronounced dead at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Authorities are considering the death suspicious, and the child’s body has been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

A four-year-old girl in the home was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for treatment of malnutrition, and was transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

A two-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl in the home do not appear to have any health issues at this time.

The sheriff’s office and TBI are both working the case.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...