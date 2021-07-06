TBI, other agencies still searching for missing Summer Wells

Despite very few updates, the investigation into the disappearance of Summer Wells remains active and ongoing.

That’s the word from the TBI, as it released that statement Tuesday regarding the search for the missing five-year-old girl in East Tennessee.

Summer has been missing from her Hawkins County home for three weeks. An AMBER Alert was issued and so far, hundreds of tips have come in to authorities.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Tuesday that in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, they’re not able to provide specifics.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TBI or their nearest law enforcement agency.