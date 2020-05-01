According to the TBI’s annual ‘Crime on Campus’ report, campus crime saw a slight increase last year, but a decrease overall from 2016.

The TBI reports crime at Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased by 3.6 percent from 2018 to 2019, but has seen an overall decrease of 12.3 percent since 2016.

At UT Martin, the total campus population in 2019 was 6,684 with the Department of Public Safety reporting 23 theft offenses and 16 assault offenses. There were no sexual offenses reported for 2019 at UT Martin.

At Bethel University in McKenzie, the total campus population was 2,129 with the campus Department of Safety reporting 13 theft offenses and 41 assault offenses. Bethel also reported zero sexual assaults in 2019.

According to the TBI’s report, sexual offenses at college campuses across the state decreased by 20 percent last year.