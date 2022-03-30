TBI releases annual report on law enforcement-related deaths

Wednesday, the TBI released its comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths in 2021.

The report uses established definitions and methodology and provides information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings:

In 2021, a total of 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with incidents in the months of June, August, and October accounting for 48.4% of reported deaths.

Eleven of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in a residence. Nine were reported to have occurred in a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.

White subjects accounted for 67.7% of those killed in deadly use-of-force incidents. Black/African-American subjects accounted for 32.3%.

The full report is available for review on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.