TBI Seeking Information in Suspicious Union City Death

At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents have joined the Obion County Sheriff’s Office in a suspicious death investigation.

TBI reports say 53 year old Robert Vallery was last seen Thursday.

He was found deceased later in the day in the Will Dickerson Road area of Union City.

Anyone who may have security cameras, or trail cameras, in the area of the 5800 block of Will Dickerson Road, are urged to contact the TBI if they saw anything during that time frame.

To help in the investigation, those with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.