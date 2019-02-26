A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in an ongoing investigation into the deaths of two individuals found inside a burned vehicle in Dyer County on February 2.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says in an effort to identify the individual(s) who may know about or be connected to the incident, TBI agents are seeking information about anyone who owned a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt, collected at the scene, similar to the images above.

Agents are also asking for information about anyone who may have suffered unexplained burns or injuries since February 2nd. This could also include unexplained changes in hairstyles, particularly the length of a person’s hair.

Robert W. Williams, of Hartford, Kentucky, and Samantha Nicole Dial/Hankins, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, were found deceased in a burned car in an area off Great River Road in western Dyer County, just outside Dyersburg, on February 2nd.

The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.