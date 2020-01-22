The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still seeking the public’s help in locating a missing West Tennessee man.

TBI reports said Micheal Todd Marbry was last seen in Ripley on August 6th of 2019.

Reports said Marbry is from Tipton County, but was staying the night with a friend in Lauderdale County when he was last seen.

He is 52 years old, and was described as a 5’11” white male with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Following his disappearance, Marbry’s family said he had not contacted his daughter, nor had he been active on social media.