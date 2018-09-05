A TBI spokesman has resigned after an internal investigation.

The TBI confirms Micheal Jones is no longer working for the agency.

Jones worked in the TBI’s Jackson office.

Jones had been on paid leave, accused of possible criminal involvement in the investigation into former acting TBI Director Jason Locke.

Locke was under investigation for possible misuse of funds, after an alleged affair with an employee at the State Department of Mental Health.

Locke resigned but was recently cleared of any wrong-doing.

The findings of the internal investigation into Michael Jones have not been released.

