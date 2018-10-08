A fugitive on TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list since August is in custody and facing additional charges in connection to a Lauderdale County homicide earlier this year.

In June, TBI agents joined the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt and her unborn child. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to 29-year-old Sequna Copeland as one of the individuals responsible for the crime.

Last Monday, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Copeland with two counts of murder and other charges.

Friday night, with the assistance of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the THP, Copeland was captured in Ripley where he’s being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $1-million dollar bond.

Also assisting in the investigation were the Ripley Police Department, the Halls Police Department, the Gates Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

