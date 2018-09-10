A fugitive added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list Friday is now in custody.

Johnathon Shaquille Genes of Hardeman County was captured at a residence in Jackson Sunday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and a K-9 unit with the Jackson Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

Johnathon Genes was wanted by the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department for Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Employing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

