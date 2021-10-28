TDOC Amends Hiring

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now offering part-time correctional officer positions to fill vacancies and aid in current staffing shortages.

Among those cohorts eligible for part-time employment are retired law enforcement officers, current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment former TDOC security staff and direct hires with no prior experience.

Part-time staff will be utilized based on their availability and the facility need and will not be expected to work mandatory overtime.

Part time and full time jobs are immediately available at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Commissioner Tony Parker said TDOC recognizes it must find creative solutions to ensure TDOC continues to meet its mission and keep the public safe. To apply TN.GOV / CORRECTION