TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker announces retirement after 38 years of service

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker is retiring later this year after 38 years of service.

Parker began his career as a correctional officer in Lake County and rose through the ranks to Commissioner following his initial appointment by former Governor Bill Haslam in 2016 and re-appointment by Governor Bill Lee in 2019.

Commissioner Parker tells Thunderbolt Radio News he felt it was time to spend more time at home.

(AUDIO)

Parker says he doesn’t have a specific date for his retirement.

(AUDIO)

Parker and his family live in Union City.