The Tennessee Department of Correction is still investigating how two inmates escaped earlier this month from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the December 11th escape of 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown, of Putnam County, and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen, of Weakley County, remains under investigation at this time.

After their escape, the two men assaulted and kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River and took his department truck.

The employee and truck were later found in Henry County.

The following day, Henry County authorities also found a man tied up in his home. The victim told investigators the escapees took his truck.

The two escapees were eventually captured December 13th in Pompano Beach, Florida.