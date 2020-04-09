Five inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville may have potentially been exposed to a non-state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

TDOC West Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the inmates have been quarantined and have not presented with any symptoms at this time and that steps have been taken to identify, screen, and quarantine any staff who may have come into direct contact with the individual.

Tracer says the Tennessee Department of Health has been notified, and disinfection and safety measures are in place and ongoing and that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of the inmates as well as staff.