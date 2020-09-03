The Tennessee Department of Correction is launching another round of targeted testing for COVID-19 in all state correctional facilities.

TDOC spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the additional testing is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and following the recent positive test results at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.

Targeted, unit-based testing of 2,890 inmates for COVID-19 began Thursday at 13 facilities statewide.

The Department will begin testing all facility-based employees starting next week.

Tracer says since becoming one of the first systems in the country to conduct mass testing, the department has tested 26,265 inmates. 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.

As of Thursday, 3,365 inmates have recovered and there are 1,197 active inmate cases systemwide with the majority (1,144) housed at South Central Correctional Facility.

The latest round of testing for inmates will be conducted over the next several days.