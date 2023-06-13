TDOT and Law Enforcement to Assist Travel Near Manchester

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, and law enforcement officers, will be assisting with travel in Middle Tennessee this week.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will begin on Thursday in Manchester, with over 65,000 people expected to attend the event.

TDOT officials say they will be working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Manchester Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to help attendees arrive in a safe way.

TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said the main objective is to keep traffic moving smoothly on I-24, with minimal traffic delays throughout the weekend.

Commissioner Eley also said there will be no construction related lane closures near the festival site from 6:00 Wednesday morning, through 7:00 on Monday night.