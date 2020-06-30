The Tennessee Department of Transportation is helping motorist reach their 4th of July destination safely and more timely.

TDOT reports said all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended at 6:00 on Friday morning.

The suspension will remain in place through 6:00 on Monday morning.

Commissioner Clay Bright said the suspension of lane closures was still needed, although fewer motorists will be traveling through Tennessee this weekend.

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects, and workers may be on site.

In these zones, reduced speed limits will still be in effect, with enhanced fines of $250 to $500 issued to ticketed drivers.