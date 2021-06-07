TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright Visits Union City

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright made a visit to Union City last Friday.

Commissioner Bright was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club.

During his appearance, Commissioner Bright addressed several issues concerning the department, including their revenue loss due to the pandemic.(AUDIO)

The Commissioner also made the public aware of an increasing problem causing traffic fatalities in the state.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Bright was also asked about the crack, which forced the closure of the I-40 Bridge in Memphis.(AUDIO)